Central Asian National Trade Committees Develop Joint Action Plan

ASTANA – The National Trade Facilitation Committees (NTFCs) have developed a joint action plan to streamline trade procedures throughout Central Asia at the 11th NTFCs regional meeting, which took place on May 15 during the Central Asia Trade Forum in Almaty.

In addition to the joint action plan, participants focused on a roadmap for digitizing multimodal data and document exchange along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, optimizing logistics, and enhancing its efficiency.

Discussions on innovative solutions for simplifying trade procedures included digital initiatives such as E-Phyto for electronic phytosanitary certificates, CART.IS, a comprehensive methodology to support trade procedure digitization, and other digital solutions aimed at modernizing and expediting trade processes.

Supported by the Trade Facilitation in Central Asia regional project, implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für International Zusammenarbeit GmbH on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, the meeting served as a major event, laying the groundwork for further joint development and cooperation among participants.

The officials, representatives of executive authorities overseeing customs, transport, phytosanitary, and veterinary controls at borders, and private sector representatives from five Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan) took part in the event. The representatives from the USAID, the Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP), the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), the International Trade Center (ITC) also attended the meeting.

The success of the proposed initiatives is expected to enhance economic growth and improve the business climate across Central Asia, meeting the forum’s desired objectives.