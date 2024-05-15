Kazakhstan Strengthens Trade Turnover with Central Asian States

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with Central Asian countries totaled $7.7 billion in 2023, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev said at the 13th Central Asia Trade Forum in Almaty on May 14, reported the ministry’s press service.

Torebayev noted that strengthening trade ties in Central Asia contributes to economic growth, job creation, and improved living standards in the region. He mentioned the National Export Review, which assesses the Kazakh government’s efforts over the past seven years to facilitate trade since joining the World Trade Organization.

The review also evaluates Kazakhstan’s participation in global supply chains and analyzes its progress in developing paperless cross-border trade.

Simplified trade procedures have bolstered foreign economic activity, with Kazakhstan engaging in trade with 131 countries. In 2023, the country’s foreign trade turnover reached $139.8 billion, marking a 3.2% increase from the previous year.

Zeinah Salahi, the senior Deputy Assistant Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Asia Bureau in Washington thanked for supporting the forum, which has been running for over 10 years, with the belief that increased trade cooperation will lead to greater stability, prosperity, and strengthened ties among Central Asian countries.

Over the years, the forum has witnessed the signing of contracts exceeding $32 million, and the participation of more than 10,000 representatives of government and commercial structures from 25 countries. This time, the event brought together over 300 representatives of businesses and government agencies from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The forum featured a trade exhibition with 40 companies showcasing agricultural, textile, clothing, and food products from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.