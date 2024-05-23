Biopic on Kazakh Outstanding Figure Akhmet Baitursynov Set for Nationwide Release

ASTANA – The full-length biopic “Songy Ukim” (The Last Sentence in Kazakh), a historical drama about outstanding Kazakh educator, poet, linguist, and influential public figure Akhmet Baitursynov, will be released in cinemas nationwide starting May 23.

The film’s plot encompasses all stages of Akhmet Baitursynov’s life, from his groundbreaking creation of Kazakh language science to his final moments.

The directors aimed to portray Baitursynov not as an abstract historical figure but as a human being with his feelings and experiences, successes and failures, victories and defeats.

“Each of us has our own Akhmet Baitursynuly, and therefore, viewers may have different interpretations of the great enlightener’s image. The main thing is that I managed to depict ‘my Akhmet’ on the screen, for which I carefully studied his main works, seeing in them the key to understanding his personality,” noted Azamat Satybaldy, the film’s lead actor.

The actor shared that his character goes through eight stages of life in the film, beginning at age 25 and ending with his tragic death, his final breath.

The film was shot in the cities of Almaty and Semei, as well as in the Almaty, Abai and Zhetisu Regions.

Based on historical facts, the film crew illustrates Baitursynov’s entire life journey and reveals the central contradictions of his epoch, making the movie a grand historical epic.

Folklore Media produced the film, which was commissioned by the Ministry of Culture and Information and supported by the State Center for Support of National Cinema.