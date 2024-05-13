Armenia, Azerbaijan Thank Kazakhstan for Initiating Peace Talks in Almaty

ASTANA – Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan expressed appreciation to the Kazakh side for hosting the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on May 10-11 in Almaty, reported the ministries’ press service.

“The ministers welcomed the progress on delimitation and agreements reached in this regard. The ministers and their delegations continued discussions on the provisions of the draft bilateral Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The parties agreed to continue negotiations on the open issues where differences still exist,” according to the ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the visit, Bayramov and Mirzoyan met with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, both separately and in a trilateral format.