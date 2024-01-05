British Travel Magazine Names Kazakhstan Among Top 24 Places to Visit This Year

ASTANA – Wanderlust travel magazine added Kazakhstan to its Editors’ Hot List 2024, inviting tourists to visit the singing dunes and painted rocks of the Altyn-Emel National Park.

“If you have ever longed to see someone firing an arrow using their feet while doing a handstand, the World Nomad Games might just be your Woodstock. … The sight of trained eagles hunting stuffed toys is one you will not soon forget, but you will also find classes on traditional crafts, a Kazakh food festival, and a museum exploring the nomad cultures gathered here,” the report reads.

According to the acting Chairman of Kazakh Tourism National Company Kairat Sadvakassov as a relatively new destination, Kazakhstan stands out prominently among other countries in the ranking.

“This portal is widely used by people from the United States, Europe, Asia, and various corners of the globe. Therefore, it was very important for us to be featured there ahead of the upcoming World Nomad Games. This is a well-known event, which will be held for the fifth time this year. It is great that it takes place in Astana, as we aspire to spotlight the Kazakh capital alongside other cities in the country. Until now, Astana has been considered more as an administrative area for business-related events, and we want to showcase it from a different perspective,” Sadvakassov told the Jibek Joly TV channel.

Wanderlust is a London-based independent travel magazine, first published in 1993. It is the oldest travel magazine still in circulation in the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe and has the largest circulation of any UK travel magazine, according to the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC), according to Wikipedia.