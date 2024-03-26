Kazakhstan Prepares to Host World Nomad Games

ASTANA – Nail Nurov, the head of the directorate for the preparation and organization of the fifth World Nomad Games, spoke about the program and the ethnosport competitions in an interview with Kazakhstanskaya Pravda on March 15.



The opening ceremony of the games is scheduled for Sept. 8 at the Astana Arena stadium. The event will run through Sept. 14.

The competition will attract 3,000 athletes from 100 countries. At least 100,000 tourists are also expected to arrive.



“The participants will demonstrate skills across 20 sports, from horse racing to traditional forms of wrestling, intellectual games, martial arts and archery. The exhibition will feature ten sports, including the kyz kuu national game (to catch a girl), and unique competitions with tazy and tobet dogs,” said Nurov.

To enhance logistical efficiency, organizers have implemented a linear infrastructure principle, consolidating facilities along a singular axis. This strategic approach aims to substantially minimize transportation costs.



The key venues include the Astana Arena stadium, Kazanat Hippodrome, the Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace, the Alau Ice Palace, the Duman Complex, and the National Museum.

The idea of the games extends beyond the sports arena, according to Nurov. It includes a cultural program at the ethno village named the Universe of Nomads. Spanning 10 hectares near the Kazanat Hippodrome, it offers visitors an immersive journey into Kazakh culture and traditions and the heritage of participating nations.

Organizers are actively preparing in all regions and cities of republican importance, selecting warriors and ambassadors to represent their regions and embody the spirit of the games.

Nurov mentioned that there are also plans to host an international scientific conference to discuss the traditions and culture of nomad peoples, the current state and development of national sports, and the dietary habits of nomads, both historically and in contemporary times.

“We have already started accepting applications for participation in the conference from scientists. As of now, we have received applications from Slovakia, the Kyrgyz Republic, and South Korea. In addition, leading experts in equestrian sports and jockey training from the U.K. have expressed their readiness to share their expertise,” he added.