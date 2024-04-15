Boxing Champion Canelo Extends Support to Kazakhstan During Devastating Floods

ASTANA – Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, a well-known professional boxer and key rival of Kazakh legend Gennady Golovkin, expressed support for the people of Kazakhstan amidst the devastating floods on April 14 on his Instagram account.

“Praying for the people of Kazakhstan. Atyrau and Oral, we stand with you,” he wrote in his Instagram story.

Canelo is the only person to have defeated Gennady Golovkin, more known as GGG, in the professional ring. Golovkin has faced Alvarez three times, resulting in two victories for Alvarez and one draw.

Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen also posted a video on Instagram in which he thanked his fans from different countries for helping the people of Kazakhstan. Kudaibergen, a world-famous Kazakh singer known for his impressive six-octave vocal range, has amassed a significant fandom since he rose to fame. His fans, known as Dear, span all continents.

“I received information that many fans from all over the world are sending humanitarian aid to my country during this difficult period. Thank you very much,” he said.

Kudaibergen personally met with residents of Aktobe and Kulsary affected by the floods. He also visited a humanitarian aid coordination center and met with young volunteers, encouraging everyone to stay strong during this challenging time.

Earlier, his costume was sold for two million tenge (approximately $5,000) at an auction in Almaty. The funds raised were allocated to assist the victims of devastating floods in Kazakhstan.