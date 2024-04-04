SCO Secretary-General Supports Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship Initiatives

ASTANA – Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming expressed support for Kazakhstan’s initiatives aimed at strengthening the SCO potential during an April 3 meeting with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, reported the ministry’s press service on April 3.

Kazakhstan is chairing the organization in 2024. During the talks, the sides discussed Kazakhstan’s chairmanship and preparations for the SCO summit, which will take place in the Kazakh capital in July.

Nurtleu and Zhang noted the historical significance of the upcoming summit, which will be held for the first time in the SCO+ format and with the participation of Belarus as a full member of the organization.

Nurtleu expressed gratitude to Zhang for his comprehensive assistance in promoting Kazakh initiatives and personal contribution to the preparation of the final package of documents for the Astana summit.

During an April 3 meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the SCO Member States, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need for more systematic and decisive responses to threats that pose a growing risk to internal stability.