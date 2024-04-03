Tokayev Calls for Decisive Action on Security Challenges at SCO Meeting

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need for more systematic and decisive responses to threats that pose a growing risk to internal stability at an April 3 meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States, reported Akorda press service.

He noted that countering “three evil forces” – terrorism, separatism and extremism – along with transnational organized crime, drug trafficking and cybersecurity challenges remain priorities during Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the SCO.

The President advocated adopting a Cooperation Program to counter terrorism, separatism, and extremism for 2025-2027 and the SCO Anti-Drug Strategy for 2024-2029.

“Over the past year, the world witnessed 183 regional and local conflicts, a nearly 30% increase, which is the highest figure in the last three decades. Experts believe a global cycle of conflict and violence is unfolding. Against this background, the threat of international terrorism is intensifying,” he said.

According to Tokayev, the recent tragic events in the Moscow Region, which claimed the lives of many civilians, showed that terrorists continue to use the most inhumane forms of violence.

He urged for increased attention to the situation in Afghanistan to prevent the exploitation of its territory by international terrorist groups. Tokayev underscored the importance of ongoing efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis in this country and create conditions for long-term stabilization.

Addressing the conflict in the Middle East, the President stressed the need for high-level diplomacy to prevent further escalation.

“I firmly believe that our Organization, representing half of the world’s population, is able to offer a formula for a safe and just world,” he stated.

Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to this SCO mission, laying hopes on the upcoming SCO Summit in Astana.

The President pointed out the broader challenges posed by the climate crisis and the exacerbation of food, water, transport, and energy security issues. He urged the SCO to update its approaches to modern challenges and highlighted Kazakhstan’s initiative in launching processes to improve SCO activities.