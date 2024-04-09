President Tokayev Thanks Kazakh Citizens and Foreign Leaders for Their Solidarity

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the people of Kazakhstan and leaders of foreign countries for their support and assistance in addressing the recent floods, reported Akorda.

On his Instagram account, Tokayev mentioned messages of sympathy and offers of aid he received from heads of friendly countries during the days of the natural disaster that affected several regions of the country.

“Kazakhstan is sincerely grateful for the willingness of our friends to show solidarity in the difficult time of confronting floods with unprecedented destructive power,” he shared.

The President highlighted decisive measures the national headquarters, headed by the Prime Minister under his directive, took to mitigate the consequences of the emergency situation.

Tokayev recalled his recent address, in which he said that not a single person would be left without attention and care. While the fight against the elements continues, all victims will be provided with the necessary assistance, and all their losses will be compensated, he added.

“It is gratifying that at the time of difficult trials, our people once again showed themselves at their best, demonstrating an example of unity and perseverance. I sincerely thank the citizens of Kazakhstan!” the President wrote.