President Tokayev Meets Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit on April 18, reported the Akorda press service.

During today’s talks, which were held in a narrow format, Tokayev stressed the particular importance of Japarov’s visit and expressed gratitude for the fraternal humanitarian assistance provided to address the extensive floods in Kazakhstan.

“Today we are signing a historic document – a treaty on the deepening and expansion of allied relations, which will give new impetus to the development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz ties,” he said.

Tokayev lauded the dynamic growth of bilateral contacts, driven by active political dialogue and close intergovernmental and interparliamentary ties. Mentioning a 26% increase in mutual trade to $1.5 billion last year, he shared intentions to bring this figure to $2 billion, with several promising projects already underway.

Touching on cultural and humanitarian ties, Tokayev commended the organization of Culture Days, knowledge exchange in education, and intensified interaction among youth.

“Today we will unveil a monument to the famous Manas in Astana. This confirms the high level of Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations, we are interested in elevating them to a new level,” he stated.

Tokayev highly appreciated President Japarov’s personal contribution to strengthening traditional friendship and good neighborliness. Japarov, in turn, designated Kazakhstan as a priority in Kyrgyz foreign policy, assuring full readiness to extend all possible assistance to the fraternal Kazakh people in mitigating the aftermath of the floods.

President Tokayev awarded Japarov the Order of Dostyk (Friendship) of first degree for his huge contribution to the development and strengthening of bilateral relations.

Yesterday, the presidents attended a gala concert of art masters from both countries, which showcased performances by renowned cultural figures and artists from Kazakhstan’s Astana Opera House, creative groups “Gulder,” “Astana Sazy,” and the Kyrgyz Republic’s Arkasyry.