PACE Lauds Kazakhstan’s Reform Progress

ASTANA — The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) issued a declaration on April 17 commending Kazakhstan’s substantial progress in democratic and political reforms, which are integral to building a just and fair Kazakhstan.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the cooperation agreement between PACE and the Kazakh Parliament, which was signed on April 27, 2004.

“We acknowledge the efforts of the parliament of Kazakhstan in successfully implementing the provisions of the above-mentioned Agreement. In this context, we welcome the decision by Kazakh authorities to abolish the death penalty by the Constitution of Kazakhstan,” writes PACE.

PACE expressed satisfaction with the robust collaboration between Kazakhstan and the Council of Europe institutions, considering Kazakhstan a key partner in the region. They welcomed the Committee of Ministers’ adoption of the Neighbourhood Co-operation Priorities with Kazakhstan for the period 2024-2027.

These priorities, scheduled to commence this year, are aimed at enhancing Kazakhstan’s national legislation and aligning it more closely with European standards.

“We encourage Kazakhstan to adhere to the principles of inclusivity and equality for all, which correlate with the values of the Council of Europe,” they added.

Over the years, the parties have developed strong and constructive cooperation, evidenced by Kazakh parliamentarians’ regular participation in PACE plenary sessions and committee work. PACE deputies also visit Kazakhstan as part of observation missions and rapporteur duties.

Two country reports were prepared during the 20 years of interaction, highlighting the significant potential for Kazakhstan’s collaboration with the Council of Europe amidst ongoing democratic transformations. A decision has been made to prepare the next report on Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is a full member of the Venice Commission and holds observer status in the consultative councils of European prosecutors and judges, the European Commission for the Efficiency of Justice, and the Convention on the Counterfeiting of Medical Products and Similar Crimes involving Threats to Public Health.

The country has acceded to three Council of Europe conventions in criminal justice, alongside the European Cultural Convention. It has received invitations to join three others, including the Istanbul Convention.

Since April 2023, the Council of Europe has been considering Kazakhstan’s request for observer status with the Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing of Terrorism.

In February, Kazakhstan submitted an application to join the Convention on Laundering, Search, Seizure and Confiscation of the Proceeds from Crime and on the Financing of Terrorism, known as the Warsaw Convention.

Kazakhstan is also a member of the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO). In March, a report on progress in implementing GRECO recommendations following two assessment rounds was issued.