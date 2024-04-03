Kazakhstan Welcomes Nearly 130,000 Chinese Tourists in Five Months

ASTANA—Some 126,000 Chinese citizens have visited Kazakhstan, and 173,000 Kazakh citizens have visited China since November last year when both countries waived visa requirements for mutual travel of citizens, said Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov on April 1.

Smadiyarov noted that the ministry intends to expand the list of visa-free countries for Kazakh passport holders.

The agreement on mutual exemption from visa requirements between Kazakhstan and China officially took effect on Nov. 10 last year. Citizens’ visa-free stay is capped at 30 calendar days from the moment they cross the state border, with a cumulative total of 90 days within 180 days. The visa-free arrangement also does not grant permission for work, study, or missionary work. For stays exceeding 30 days, individuals must obtain an entry visa of the appropriate category in advance.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Xi Jinping launched the Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China at the China National Opera House on March 29.

Last year, the list of visa-free countries for holders of Kazakhstan’s passports was expanded to 82 states for various categories of passports, including 29 states for civil passports. Kazakhstan and the European Union (EU) agreed to begin work to simplify the process of obtaining Schengen visas for Kazakh citizens.