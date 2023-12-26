Kazakh Passport Power Soars in 2023: 82 Visa-Free Countries, New Deals with China and EU

ASTANA — This year, the list of visa-free countries for holders of Kazakhstan’s passports has been expanded to 82 states for various categories of passports, including 29 states for civil passports, said Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov at a Dec. 25 press briefing.

The briefing wrapped up the results of the ministry’s work in 2023.

Mutual agreements have been concluded with three new countries for multiple categories of passports – Bangladesh (for diplomatic and official passports), Seychelles, and San Marino (for all types of passports).

Kazakhstan also signed agreements with China and Vietnam on exemption from visa requirements for holders of national passports. The visa-free regime came into force with China on Nov. 10. A visa-free regime will begin in Vietnam soon when the parties complete all the necessary internal procedures.

Kazakhstan and the European Union (EU) agreed to begin work to simplify the process of obtaining Schengen visas for Kazakh citizens.