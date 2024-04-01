Tokayev, Xi Launch Opening of Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Xi Jinping launched the Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China at the China National Opera House on March 29, reported Kazinform news agency.

In a congratulatory letter, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly assessed notable achievements both countries reached through the constant deepening of mutual political trust. The two countries are striving to open a “new golden 30 years” of bilateral ties.

He assured that events slated for this year would entice Chinese citizens to explore Kazakhstan’s history and nature, turning the country into their “best tourist destination.”

President Xi Jinping also congratulated participants on the commencement of the Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China, noting that the Belt and Road Initiative he proposed in Kazakhstan in 2013 advanced the progress and prosperity of both nations.

The festivities included an ethnic village in front of the opera house, a cultural program, and a festive gala concert featuring performances by Kazakh celebrities. Artists from renowned Kazakh houses such as the Astana Ballet and the Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theatre performed at the grand gala concert.

Kazakh artists and creative groups prepared a large-scale festive program for the Nauryz Fest on March 30 in Beijing, presenting shows by the orchestra of Kazakh folk instruments and the dance ensemble.