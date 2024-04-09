Kazakhstan to Celebrate Eid al-Fitr Tomorrow

ASTANA – Muslims in Kazakhstan and globally will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, also known as Eid or Oraza Ait, marking the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan tomorrow.

Eid al-Fitr, the feast of breaking the fast, begins with a morning prayer called Ait-namaz, usually performed collectively in mosques.

Ramadan, the sacred month of spiritual renewal and purification for Muslims, began at sundown on March 11 and concludes at sundown on April 9.

During a visit to the Kostanai Region on April 9, Nauryzbay Kazhy Taganuly, the chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan and Supreme Mufti, read the final prayer for the people affected by the floods, urging everyone present in the central mosque to extend assistance during this difficult time.