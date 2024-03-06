Holy Month of Ramadan Begins on March 11

ASTANA – The holy month of Ramadan will commence on March 11, according to the general fatwa endorsed by the Shariah and Fatwa Department of Kazakhstan’s Spiritual Administration of Muslims, the administration’s press service reported on March 4.

The date was confirmed following consultations with a council of scientists from Azerbaijan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Türkiye, Uzbekistan and other scholars in the field of fatwa.

Laylat al-Qadr, also known as the night of power, falls on the night from April 5 to 6, while April 10 marks the celebration of Oraza Ait (Eid al-Fitr in Kazakh).

During a presidium meeting of the administration, the donation of fitr sadaka was approved at 640 tenge ($1.43), based on the average price of two kilograms of flour in the country.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the lunar Islamic calendar when Muslims fast from dawn till dusk. Beyond abstaining from food, drinks, and other physical indulgences, the essence of this sacred month also entails refraining from negative emotions and sinful behavior.