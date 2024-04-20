Kazakhstan Reveals Sports Uniform for 2024 Paris Olympic 

ASTANA — The Committee on Sports and Physical Culture of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports unveiled the sports uniform for the Paris Olympics during the meeting of the Committee on Socio-Cultural Development of the Mazhilis, a lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, reported Kazinform.

The deputies were presented with three uniform categories: one for the parade, one for award ceremonies and one for flag bearers.

“The clothes of the flag bearers Aslanbek Shymbergenov and Nadezhda Dubovitskaya consist of several sets and include borik [the national headdress of men] and saukele [the national headdress of the bride] complementing the attire,” said the chairman of the ministry’s committee Erbol Myrzabosynov.

The parade uniforms will be accompanied by a skullcap and a tiara made in the traditional style.

Additionally, athletes will be provided with sports uniforms for training, comprising 15 items, all manufactured in Spain.

The selection of sports uniforms followed a two-stage competition involving 15 organizations to develop a design concept for the national team’s equipment for the Paris Games.