Kazakhstan Chooses Uniform for 2024 Paris Olympics

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Sports Development Directorate has chosen design concepts for the parade attire, sports uniforms and equipment of the national team set to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Sports and Physical Culture Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported on March 29.

The selection follows an open competition to develop a design concept for the national team’s equipment for the Paris Games, announced on Feb. 28.

The committee has chosen six works, presenting samples for public voting. It will make a final decision at a plenary meeting.