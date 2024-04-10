Kazakhstan, Macao Sign Visa-Free Agreement

By Nagima Abuova in International on 10 April 2024

ASTANA—Kazakh Ambassador to China, Shakhrat Nuryshev and Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Secretary of Administration and Justice, Cheong Weng Chon, signed a 14-day mutual visa exemption agreement on April 9, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service. 

Shakhrat Nuryshev and Cheong Weng Chon. Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service

The document will come into force after the completion of domestic procedures.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the agreement is expected to foster trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and tourism cooperation between the two sides.  

During the meetings between Nuryshev, the Chief Executive of Macao SAR, Ho Iat Seng and Chinese Foreign Ministry Commissioner Liu Xianfa, the parties discussed prospects of interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Macao and interaction within the Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China framework. 


