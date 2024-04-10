Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic Seek to Bring Trade Turnover to $2 Billion

ASTANA – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov expressed the country’s commitment to promote the continued growth of trade and economic cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic during an April 9 meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

During negotiations with Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov, the sides discussed joint measures to increase bilateral trade turnover to $2 billion. Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports of 195 commodities worth $260 million.

The sides noted significant potential in the food, industrial, petrochemical, construction, and pharmaceutical industries, among other industries. They mentioned plans to construct the Industrial Trade and Logistics Complex on the common border. The project is supposed to strengthen trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

The counterparts underlined the ongoing efforts to increase the capacity of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border and the benefits of transit for freight carriers.

During the meeting, the parties also addressed interaction in education, culture and tourism. They confirmed the readiness to implement all the tasks set by the Presidents of both states and elevate the degree of Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation.

On April 18-19, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov plans to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.

As part of the visit, Japarov is expected to meet with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, co-chair the Supreme Interstate Council meeting and participate in the opening of the Kyrgyz Cinema Days in Kazakhstan and several other events.

On April 6, the Kyrgyz Republic sent 300 tons of humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan’s flood-affected regions.