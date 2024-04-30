Kazakhstan Continues its Clean Cities Campaign

ASTANA — The third week of the Taza (Clean) Kazakhstan environmental campaign, which focused on planting tree seedlings and whitewashing greenery, concluded with more than 330,000 planted seedlings and improvements made to 500 landscaped parks and squares. The campaign, engaging nearly one million people nationwide, including President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, government officials, and foreign diplomats, featured over 5,000 events since its inception on April 8, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in a city clean-up and tree-planting event at the Ulytau Alley in Astana. The event, supported by volunteers, representatives from the Youth Assembly organization, participants of the upcoming fifth World Nomad Games, and the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve, resulted in the planting of 430 linden tree seedlings.

During a discussion with young citizens, President Tokayev emphasized the significance of cultivating a culture of environmental consciousness and reverence for nature.

“This is not a one-off initiative where attention is given today and forgotten tomorrow. Such work must be consistently pursued. We must nurture our shared homeland, Kazakhstan,” said President Tokayev.

He added that the cleanliness and beauty of Kazakhstan are essential not only for attracting visitors and investors but also for the well-being and pride of citizens. President Tokayev called for a cultural shift where maintaining cleanliness becomes a way of life for all citizens, extending from major cities to small towns, districts, and villages. He also emphasized the importance of upholding the principles of the rule of law and order, while also advocating for a decisive stance against vandalism.

President Tokayev was briefed on a plan to further landscape and enhance the capital, including a plan for Millennium Alley and preparations for the upcoming World Nomad Games.

The Akim (Mayor) of Astana, Zhenis Kassymbek, outlined the plan, which includes planting 1.1 million green spaces this year, with 35,000 to be planted within the city and 200,000 seedlings to surround the green belt of Astana. The efforts will also extend to enhancing 170 public spaces, including the territories of Yesil and Akbulak embankments, the Triathlon Park, the Palace of Peace and Harmony, and the EXPO.

Mayor Kassymbek highlighted that according to the statute of capital’s landscaping, adopted in 2023, planted green spaces are subject to warranty obligations for three years, and priority is given to planting large trees and perennial plants.

Diplomatic engagement

Among the officials, the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and nearly 70 foreign embassies and international organizations have collectively contributed to the enhancement of Astana’s districts, planting hundreds of new trees and cleaning the territory and the park adjacent to the Astana-Baiterek monument.

Under Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), 2024 was declared the Year of Ecology. On the opening day of the SCO meeting on April 26, the heads of defense departments and the SCO member states took part in an environmental initiative. They held a ceremony to plant seedlings near the Kazakh Ministry of Defense building.

The Government Office, headed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, planted approximately 150 seedlings, including oak, birch, spruce and larch, on the EXPO’s territory.

Marat Nurtleu, the Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs, noted the significance of nature conservation and the cultivation of an ecological culture. He also expressed gratitude to everyone for supporting this commendable tradition.

Approximately 120 people, including the deputies of the Senate of the Parliament, the President’s Affairs Administration of Kazakhstan, members of the Club of Young Experts at the Senate, graduates of the School of Analytics, members of the Kazakhstan Boccia Federation, and volunteers, contributed to the clean-up, landscaping, and planting of tree seedlings along Al-Farabi Avenue and the Botanical Garden.

State Councilor Yerlan Karin, members of the National Kurultai, and the Presidential Youth Policy Council also supported and participated in the clean-up efforts.

Highlights of regional cleanup efforts

In the Karaganda Region, more than 300 people in the Nura district set to plant 10,000 trees and create a green corridor from Karaganda to Astana as part of the Taza Kazakhstan campaign. The distance between the cities is nearly 215.4 kilometers. Headed by the akim (administration) of the district, Bakytzhan Mukanov, they initiated the landscaping of settlements.

“Residents of the district supported the initiative of the President and participated in cleanup and landscaping efforts. We plan to plant 10 types of trees, including willow, apple, cherry, and various berry trees,” said Mukanov.

Since the beginning of the campaign, nearly 2,000 blue firs, poplars, and ash trees have been planted in Balkhash city, with plans to plant 3,000 more young trees.

In Temirtau city, students of Temirtau Higher Medical College planted 40 young trees on the grounds of the Youth Center. Additionally, 450 poplar and elm trees were planted in Priozersk city as part of the campaign.

In the Turkistan Region, the Akim of Turkistan city, Nurbol Turashbekov, along with deputies of the city Maslikhat (local representative bodies), representatives of medical and educational institutions, police officers, personnel of the Department of Emergency Situations, representatives from the Public Service Center, and employees of Kazakhstan’s national railway company, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), as well as schoolchildren and students, took part in an eco-action that involved planting nearly 100 trees in the park.

The fourth week, ending on May 4, will focus on cleaning and landscaping the yards of elderly people and the areas of nursing homes. The final fifth week will prioritize clearing debris from the surroundings of water bodies such as rivers and lakes.