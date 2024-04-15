Kazakh President to Pay Official Visit to Armenia Today

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a one-day official visit to Armenia on April 15, reported the Akorda press service.

He is expected to meet with President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Following the visit, the President will fly from Yerevan to one of the regions of Kazakhstan affected by the ongoing floods.

Despite the challenging external circumstances, both countries have huge potential for broadening trade and economic cooperation, which remains fundamental, President Tokayev said in his April 13 interview with Armenpress.

“This year is indeed special and symbolic for bilateral relations, marked by significant dates and meaningful developments,” he told the Armenian news agency.

“We are firmly committed to further deepening and expanding our ties,” he stated.

Pashinyan stressed the “mutual political will” that allows the two countries to move forward across the full spectrum of bilateral interactions.

“We are determined to develop relationships based on the principles of genuine equality, mutual assistance, respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and consideration of each other’s interests. Our friendly and constructive ties are equally valuable to both the Armenian and Kazakh peoples,” said Pashinyan in his interview with Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper published on April 13.