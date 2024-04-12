Kazakhstan Evacuates Almost 100,000 People Amid Massive Floods

ASTANA – According to the latest data from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 99,869 people, including 36,591 children, have been rescued and evacuated since the beginning of the floods. This was announced by Saipash Erasyl, a senior officer of the Civil Defense and Military Units Committee, during an April 12 briefing at the Central Communications Service.

Temporary accommodation centers house 6,586 people, including 3,197 children. Nine million cubic meters of meltwater were pumped out, and around 1.6 million bags and 1.2 million tons of inert material were laid.

At least 3,563 private residential buildings, 563 courtyard areas and 1,778 country houses in Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Kostanai, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions remain flooded.

Water has been diverted from 3,052 residential buildings and 1,935 courtyard areas. Rescue efforts involve 34,272 people, 3,790 pieces of equipment, 762 water pumping equipment, 200 watercraft and 17 aircraft.

Nine bridges and 107 road surfaces remain under control. There are 66 settlements under control without transport links, where local executive bodies maintain contact with the population and have created the necessary supplies of food and medicine.

Hydrometeorological Service forecast

According to data from the Kazhydromet National Hydrometeorological Service on April 12, unstable weather remains in most parts of Kazakhstan.

“There will be rain, heavy rain in the south and southeast of the country, precipitation (rain, snow) is predicted in the east and center of the country. Fogs and increased wind are expected across Kazakhstan, ice in the north and east, thunderstorms in the south and southeast, and a dust storm in the daytime in the southwest,” said Kazhydromet.

In the North Kazakhstan Region, a precipitation forecast for the Kyzylzhar district and Petropavlovsk is expected to cause a sharp rise in water levels on the Yessil River to critical levels between April 12 and April 14.

Petropavlovsk Plant of Heavy Machine Building supplied rescuers with drones equipped with infrared imagers and an unmanned aerial vehicle for inspection of areas with a high risk of flooding.