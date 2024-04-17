Kazakh President Emphasizes Need for Strengthening Human Rights Protection

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the need to strengthen guarantees for the protection of human rights at an April 17 meeting with Commissioner for Human Rights Artur Lastayev, reported Akorda.

Lastayev presented an annual report of his office’s activities. He also told Tokayev about the full deployment of the regional representative offices.

Last year, the Human Rights Commissioner’s Office received over 5,000 requests, which is 1.5 times more than in 2022.

He elaborated on the work of the national preventive mechanism, legislative improvements and growing international cooperation and interaction with human rights organizations and civil society.

More than 1,000 visits were made to prisons and detention centers to prevent acts of torture from occurring. Over 3,500 recommendations were made to protect the rights of detainees better.

Legal action was taken against 275 officials.

Lastayev also discussed the measures taken to implement the President’s instructions to prevent domestic violence. On April 15, President Tokayev signed the landmark law that tightened the penalties for crimes against women and children.