Kazakh Kobyz Player to Perform with Dimash in Hungary and Türkiye in May

ASTANA – Kazakh kobyz player Olzhas Kurmanbek will accompany world-famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen in performances across Hungary and Türkiye as part of the Stranger concert tour in May, the Culture and Information Ministry’s press service reported on April 2.

After playing the traditional Kazakh instrument for two decades, Kurmanbek has been performing on the big stage with Kudaibergen since 2017.

Kurmanbek’s prominence surged when he began posting videos on social networks, performing soundtracks from foreign films. His repertoire also includes two songs written by Russian producer Igor Krutoy and Dimash, as well as works by composer Renat Gaisin.

“I want to glorify our Kazakh musical instrument throughout the world,” the musician shares, planning to give a solo concert this year.

Kudaibergen announced the upcoming solo concert scheduled for May 24 in Istanbul.