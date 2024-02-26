Dimash Kudaibergen to Perform in Istanbul in May

ASTANA – Kazakh pop star Dimash Kudaibergen announced the upcoming solo concert on May 24 in Istanbul, Türkiye, on his Instagram page on Feb. 19.

“I hope that on this evening we will become one and sing together with everyone who is passionate about creativity and whose beautiful hearts are full of kindness and light! I will be glad to do so!” he said.

Dimash additionally revealed that as a tribute to the launch of the new video and his forthcoming concert in Istanbul, he will generously offer two tickets to the Istanbul concert. Moreover, complimentary flights and accommodations will be provided from any location worldwide.

“All you need to do is write the most interesting comment on my Youtube channel after the premiere of the video “When I’ve got you” and get the most likes and stay in the top for ten days. The premiere is the day after tomorrow. Good luck!” he said in a video address.

Recently, Kudaibergen was appointed Regional Goodwill Ambassador for the International Organization for Migration – United Nations Migration Agency, reported dimashnews.com.

Expressing pride in advocating for migrant rights, Kudaibergen called for unity in creating a world where everyone is protected and open to opportunity.