Kazakh Artists Rally Support for Flood Rescuers (Video)

ASTANA – Dombra performance and meet-ups with people: artists are expressing their support for the rescuers and people affected by the flood, which resulted in the evacuation of nearly 100,000 as of April 12.

100 dombra players of Alatau folklore ensemble came together in Almaty on April 11 to perform a kui (musical composition) thanking citizens who provide assistance to residents affected by floods, reported Almaty city administration’s press service.

The musicians called on citizens to treat nature with care, and keep cleanliness and order in the city.

“We cannot stay aside in such a situation, we are involved as volunteers, and we also show our emotions and empathy through our creativity. That is why we decided to perform the most powerful of Kazakh kuis (musical composition) to cheer up people, to energize and support them,” said the head of the ensemble, Tursynay Pazyl.



“Our people have always been sensitive to the misfortune of our close ones, and they had great respect for nature, valuing cleanliness and order. Now residents of Almaty can also take part in a large-scale environmental project and show civic activity,” she added.

Prominent singer Dimash Kudaibergen visited Kulsary town in the Aktobe Region to meet with flood-affected residents and rescuers of the region’s military unit of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, reported the ministry’s press service.

“In these difficult days, we must help each other and unite as one. The most important thing is for our country to be safe and our people to live in peace. Now more than ever we need unity. We must be patient,” said Kudaibergen.

“I read in the news that the state intends to provide all the necessary support. I trust this, as our president affirmed it personally. Today, we meet for this reason, but I hope our next meeting will be on a joyous occasion,” he added.