Foreign Ministry: Kazakhstan Maintains Contact with its Citizens in Iran, Israel

ASTANA – There are 123 Kazakh citizens registered with the Kazakh consulate in Israel and 104 people in Iran, said Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov during a briefing on April 15, reports Tengrinews.

“According to unconfirmed reports, nearly 100 Kazakh citizens may also be living in Israel without registration. Also, 174 employees of one of the Kazakh companies work on a rotational basis in Iran. (…) So far, as you can see, the situation is stable. If it escalates, the ministry will make every effort to ensure the safety of our citizens,” said Smadiyarov.

Kazakhstan’s contingent carrying out the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in the Golan Heights continues to work as usual. There is no threat to the life and health of personnel, the Defense Ministry said in response to Kazinform news agency’s request.

Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in a retaliation move against Israel for attacking its consulate in the capital of Syria on April 1, which resulted in the deaths of seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reported Reuters on April 14.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over the sharp escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel and called on the parties to exercise restraint and take immediate measures to resolve any disagreements solely through political and diplomatic means.

