Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Situation in the Middle East

in Official on 15 April 2024

Photo credit: gov.kz

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan expresses deep concern over the sharp escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel and calls on the parties to exercise restraint and take immediate measures to resolve any disagreements solely through political and diplomatic means.
Kazakhstan reiterates its strong support for the international community’s efforts to stabilize the situation and ensure security in the region.


