Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia May Convene in Almaty for Peace Treaty Negotiations

ASTANA – As per Kazakhstan’s proposal, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia are due to meet soon in Almaty to advance negotiations on the peace treaty, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a telephone conversation with United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken on April 28, reported the President Aliyev’s press office.

Blinken congratulated Armenia and Azerbaijan on the recent agreement concerning border delimitation and expressed the US’s commendation of this development.

President Aliyev emphasized that the agreement reached by the delimitation commission of both countries resulted from bilateral discussions conducted with a spirit of dialogue and mutual understanding. He stressed the commencement of demarcation work along the border following the delimitation process as a positive step forward.

Recalling Azerbaijan’s role as the initiator of the peace treaty and its underlying five principles, President Aliyev affirmed the country’s strong political will in advancing the peace agenda. He underscored Azerbaijan’s support for establishing an integrated South Caucasus regional cooperation model devoid of dividing lines.

During a recent official visit to Yerevan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for a speedy resolution of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and announced Kazakhstan’s readiness to facilitate negotiations by providing a platform for dialogue.