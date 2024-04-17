EU Applauds Kazakhstan’s Crucial Step Towards Criminalizing Domestic Violence

ASTANA – The European Union (EU) welcomed President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent signature of key legislation largely criminalizing domestic abuse, EU’s Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said on April 16 on his X account.

“A big first step and inspiring example of civil society mobilization. We look forward to proper implementation and stand ready to continue our cooperation with Kazakhstan,” he wrote.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kazakhstan also commended these legislative initiatives aimed at protecting women’s and children’s rights, calling it “a crucial step towards equality, justice, and safety for all citizens.”

“These changes enhance protection for vulnerable groups and lay a foundation for a stable, prosperous society,” UNDP Kazakhstan wrote on its X account.

The United States Embassy in Kazakhstan published a statement praising Kazakhstan’s adoption of this law.

“The prevalence of domestic violence leaves no country, society, or socioeconomic group unscathed,” the embassy wrote on its X account. “We stand with Kazakh society in saying: domestic violence is a criminal act.”

Earlier, the United Nations also lauded the country’s actions, stating that the introduction of criminal liability for domestic violence sends a clear message that such behavior is unacceptable and will be held accountable under the law.