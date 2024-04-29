Dimash Kudaibergen’s New Song Premiers on All Music Platforms

By Staff Report in Culture, International on 29 April 2024

ASTANA – Kazakh pop star Dimash Kudaibergen’s new composition “Smoke” is now available on all music platforms, the singer announced on his Instagram page on April 26.

Photo credit: Dimash Kudaibergen/Instagram

He first performed this song at his solo concert in Hong Kong in December 2023, which was dedicated to a memorable date: seven years ago, Kudaibergen arrived in China to participate in the project “I am a Singer.”

“I am very grateful for the warm response it received,” he wrote. “I would like to give special thanks to my friends Candice Kelly and Dmitro Gordon for their contribution to the lyrics of this song.”

Next solo concerts will take place on May 4 in Budapest and on May 24 in Istanbul.


