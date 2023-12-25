Dimash Kudaibergen’s Solo Concert in Hong Kong Marks Seven Years of His Debut

ASTANA – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen mesmerized fans with a solo concert on Dec. 23 in Hong Kong, commemorating seven years since his debut in the “I am a Singer” project in China, reported dimashnews.com.

Dears from Africa, Asia, China, Europe, and the United States gathered at the Hong Kong Exhibition Center to enjoy the concert, a part of the show “Stranger,” which started its journey in September 2022 in Almaty.

Opening the show with the song “Golden,” Kudaibergen paid tribute to those affected by the recent earthquake in China with a moment of silence.

The night unfolded with surprises, featuring the debut of his new compositions, “Smoke” and “When I’ve Got You.”

The singer delighted fans with performances of “Umytylmas kun” (Unforgettable day), “S.O.S d’un terrien en détresse,” “Together,” “Fly away,” “Stranger,” “Autumn strong,” and other songs.

Guest star Justin Lo, a familiar face from the “I am a Singer” project, joined Kudaibergen for a heartfelt performance of “Love is Eternal” in Chinese.

The concert showcased the beauty of traditional instruments, featuring performances by Temirlan Olzhabayev, Yernat Nauryz, and Abilmansur Kudaibergen.

Along with them, Dimash demonstrated the fusion of traditional and modern musical techniques with the kui “Adai” and the Kazakh folk song “Durdaraz.”