Dimash Kudaibergen’s Costume Sold at Charity Auction for $5,000 to Aid Flood Victims

ASTANA – The costume of the famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen was sold at a charity auction in Almaty for two million tenge (approximately $5,000), aimed at supporting flood victims in Kazakhstan, reported Kazinform.

The costume was bought by Almaty broker Yerkebulan Aripbay, marking the largest lot sold.

Other items auctioned at the charity evening, organized by the Dauletten charity foundation, included a T-shirt of Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin, sold for one million tenge ($2,249), a T-shirt of the Kazakh futsal team’s forward Serik Zhamankulov and a T-shirt of Askhat Tagybergen, the captain of the Ordabasy football club and the national team, estimated at 300,000 tenge ($674) each.

Overall, the charity auction raised a total of seven million tenge ($15,747).

Russian rapper Alisher Morgenshtern also announced a truck carrying humanitarian assistance to arrive in Kostanai.

Kazakhstan’s large businesses also direct money to assist in the aftermath of the floods. Over 500 employees of subsidiaries of the KazMunayGas national oil and gas company joined the relief efforts in flood-affected regions.

Air Astana launched additional flights from Almaty to Atyrau and announced the transfer of one billion tenge ($2.2 million) to the Samruk Kazyna Trust for aiding flood victims.