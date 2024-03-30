UN SDG Accelerator Awards Highlight Sustainable Business Practices in Kazakhstan

ALMATY – The United Nations (UN) Global Compact SDG Ambition Accelerator Program has concluded with an award ceremony at the UN Plaza in Almaty on March 28, reported the UN in Kazakhstan press service.

The six-month educational initiative, designed by UN experts aimed to expedite the integration of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals into the strategic and operational aspects of businesses.

From October 2023 to March 2024, the program provided dedicated training for Central Asian countries and offered support for representatives from 40 companies in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Best practices were presented by companies such as Jusan Bank, KazMunayGas, Satbayev University and Kazatomprom.

According to UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan, Michaela Friberg-Storey, the local business community’s interest in SDG initiatives is growing with the recent launch of the Business and Human Rights Accelerator in February and the upcoming Climate Ambition Accelerator in May.

“Business plays a pivotal role as a key stakeholder in achieving the sustainable development goals,” said Friberg-Storey.

The Accelerator Programme has proven to be an effective tool in stimulating growth, creating job opportunities, and fostering innovation to address social challenges. It is also actively engaging businesses in the fight against climate change.

Today 62 companies from Kazakhstan are members of the UN Global Compact.