Trade, Economic Talks Between Kazakhstan and US Advance in Washington

ASTANA — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu engaged in discussions with the United States (US) Trade Representative Katherine Tai during his official visit to Washington on March 26, the ministry’s press service reported.

Nurtleu highlighted the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s new government, emphasizing the current trajectory of trade relations and strategies to ensure food security in the region.

Outlining Kazakhstan’s status as a reliable trading partner, Nurtleu invited the US Trade Representative to attend the upcoming Astana International Forum this June.

Ambassador Tai lauded the pace of advancement of the Kazakh economy, underscoring the commitment to pragmatic building of bilateral cooperation.

The meeting emphasized the robust collaboration between Kazakhstan and the US within the World Trade Organization (WTO) and Kazakhstan’s support for regional countries seeking WTO accession.

At Kazakhstan’s initiative, both parties agreed to convene the forthcoming meeting of the Council on the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) between Central Asian nations and the US in Astana.

Concluding the discussions, both sides committed to sustained dialogue on bilateral and multilateral fronts, aiming to leverage American expertise in fortifying regional supply chains.

Along with these diplomatic engagements, minister Nurtleu also met with the leadership of the American firm Wabtec during his visit. Discussions focused on expanding collaborative efforts in transportation and industry, exploring prospects for establishing the company’s engineering center in Kazakhstan and facilitating internships for scholars under the Bolashak scholarship program.

Earlier in the day, Nurtleu held discussions with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, emphasizing their mutual commitment to bolstering investment opportunities and fostering diversification in Kazakhstan’s economy. Key topics of discussion encompassed the Global Methane Pledge and investments in critical minerals aimed at nurturing economic growth and sustainability.