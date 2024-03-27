US-Kazakhstan Talks Focus on Strengthening Bilateral Partnership

ASTANA — Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu engaged in talks with United States (U.S.) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in Washington, D.C., on March 26, focusing on enhancing the partnership between the US and Kazakhstan in political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, reported the Kazakh foreign ministry’s press service.



The meeting underscored the mutual interest in bolstering cooperation between the two nations. Both officials highlighted their dedication to enhancing investment opportunities and promoting diversification within Kazakhstan’s economy. Key discussion topics included the Global Methane Pledge and investments in critical minerals that foster economic growth and sustainability.

Minister Nurtleu highlighted Kazakhstan’s balanced foreign policy with a particular focus on the pragmatic implementation of transport and logistics, infrastructure, and trade and investment potential of Kazakhstan by attracting advanced U.S. technologies, strengthening business contacts between the two countries and achieving trade relations.

Over the past year, the trade turnover between the countries increased by 33%, reaching $4 billion, according to Nurtleu.

Secretary Blinken welcomed the consistency of fundamental reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and underlined Washington’s readiness to continue its full assistance in implementing the reforms.

“The United States recognizes Kazakhstan’s true leadership in many global issues,” said Blinken.

In his X account, Blinken wrote that the meeting aimed to advance the bilateral partnership, including economic and security ties vital for fostering a “strong, connected, and prosperous Central Asia.”

The parties also discussed opportunities to expand the C5+1 dialogue and further implement agreements of the first summit in New York in September 2023.