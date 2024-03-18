President Tokayev Meets Creative Leaders, Emphasizes Economic Potential

ASTANA – Following his recent emphasis on creativity and innovation for societal progress, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev convened with representatives from Kazakhstan’s creative sector on March 18, reported the Akorda press service.

During this gathering, he was acquainted with diverse, thriving domestic endeavors spanning music, social media, film production, artificial intelligence, and e-sports.

This meeting echoes Tokayev’s reiterated stance on the pivotal role of creativity and innovation in propelling Kazakhstan’s societal development, a sentiment he notably expressed during the third National Kurultai on March 15.

Tokayev emphasized the growing creative industry’s potential to drive economic growth and the rising global recognition of Kazakh culture across various domains.

“In recent years, the creative industry has shown rapid growth. It is no coincidence that we are talking about the Kazakh cultural wave, which is steadily gaining momentum at the regional and global levels. … I am confident that the creative industry will become one of the most important points of economic progress for the country,” he said.

According to Tokayev, amidst the digital age, Kazakhstan possesses the potential for a “Kazakh breakthrough” fueled by the talent and ingenuity of Kazakh youth. He advocated for bold, ambitious actions to seize opportunities.