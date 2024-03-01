President Tokayev Highlights National Olympic Committee’s Agenda During Meeting with Golovkin

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the priorities of the National Olympic Committee’s (NOC) work at a meeting with Gennadiy Golovkin, its newly appointed president, on Feb. 29, according to the Akorda press service.

First and foremost, Tokayev emphasized the importance of strengthening trust-based and effective relations with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

He underscored the great responsibility of the committee in preparing national teams for the upcoming 33rd Summer Olympic Games. He gave instructions to create an effective system that would “increase the number of licenses and successfully perform in Paris.”

President Tokayev tasked the committee to provide athletes with the most favorable conditions for self-realization and to eradicate negative phenomena that undermine the foundation of domestic sports. He noted that it is imperative to ensure fairness in the selection process for the national teams.

President Tokayev expressed confidence in Golovkin’s professionalism and vast experience.

Following the meeting, Golovkin wrote in his Instagram post that the committee would “do its best to strengthen the country’s presence in the global sports and establish friendly long-term cooperation within the IOC.”

“There are clear plans and solutions that we look forward to implementing,” he said.

The appointment of legendary boxer Golovkin as the head of the NOC on Feb. 26 marked a significant milestone in sports development in Kazakhstan. Golovkin has held the International Boxing Organization (IBO) belt for over 12 years since his world championship reign began in 2011.

The 33rd Summer Olympic Games will take place in Paris, France, from July 26 to Aug. 11.