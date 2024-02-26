Gennadiy Golovkin’s National Olympic Committee Presidency: Landmark Moment for Kazakhstan’s Sports Evolution

ASTANA – The appointment of legendary boxer Gennadiy Golovkin as President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) marks a significant milestone in sports development in Kazakhstan. His candidacy garnered support during the committee congress on Feb. 26 in Astana, reported Sports.kz

Golovkin succeeds Timur Kulibayev, who chaired the committee since 2015 and was re-elected in September 2023.

Established in 1990 and recognized by the International Olympic Committee in September 1993, the NOC has played a significant role in fostering the development and support of the Olympic movement in Kazakhstan.

According to the Prosports.kz news agency, Serik Sapiyev, the 2012 Olympic champion, has submitted his candidacy for the vice-presidency of the NOC.

He expressed optimism about collaborating with Golovkin, stating, “We have good relations with him. My vice-presidential candidacy reflects a sincere desire to assist Golovkin in his new venture. I believe that everyone stands to benefit, from the NOC to the broader development of sports in Kazakhstan”.

“I am confident that Golovkin can contribute significantly to domestic sports as president of the NOC. He is a respected figure who has overcome formidable challenges in life and achieved remarkable success in the world of sports,” said Nurgazy Zharylgapov, a distinguished boxing coach of Kazakhstan, in an interview with Time.kz news agency.

Zharylgapov emphasized that Golovkin’s tenure as president signals a new phase in his life, transitioning into the public sphere, where the NOC needs his crisis management skills.

The legendary boxer boasts an impressive professional record of 42 wins (37 by knockout), two losses, and one draw. His journey to prominence began with remarkable achievements as an amateur, including a silver medal at the Athens Olympics, victories at the World Championship in 2003, the Asian Games in 2002, and the Asian Championship in 2004.

Golovkin turned professional in 2006, winning his first 18 fights, including 15 knockouts, and securing the WBO Inter-Continental middleweight title.

Golovkin’s exceptional skills and years of training positioned him as the undisputed leader of the middleweight division between 2010 and 2017. He defended the four most prestigious professional boxing titles numerous times.

In 2017, Golovkin faced Mexican Saul Canelo Alvarez, resulting in a draw. The rematch a year later ended in Alvarez’s victory, marking Golovkin’s first and only career defeat, relinquishing his WBA/WBC/IBO and The Ring titles.

In 2019, Golovkin reclaimed the IBF/IBO belts after defeating Sergiy Derevyanchenko in a fierce 12-round battle. He defended the belts twice before losing to Canelo in September 2022.

He initiated the process of stepping down from his world champion positions in February before scheduled title defenses. In June 2023, he officially relinquished the International Boxing Organization (IBO) middleweight title, the last belt he held after vacating the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF) belts.

The legendary boxer had held the IBO belt for over 12 years since the beginning of his world championship reign in 2011, achieved by defeating Lajuan Simon with a devastating first-round knockout.