President Tokayev Affirms Continued Growth in Kazakh-American Cooperation

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the traditionally high dynamics of Kazakh-American cooperation at a March 26 meeting with United States (US) Senator Steve Daines in Astana, reported the Akorda press service.

The President emphasized the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in fostering bilateral relations. He underscored Kazakhstan’s focus on attracting investment, economic liberalization, and industrial development, outlining energy, mineral exploration and processing, and infrastructure modernization as key areas of mutual interest.

Addressing international and regional security concerns, Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan was one of the first in the world to strongly condemn the terrorist attack in the Moscow region and expressed solidarity with Russia.

He emphasized the need for countries to unite within a comprehensive international coalition in the fight against terrorism despite the contradictions in their relationships with each other. Kazakhstan stands ready to contribute to these efforts, the President added.