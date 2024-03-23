Kazakhstan Stands Firm Against Terrorism Following Moscow Attack

ASTANA — President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has strongly denounced the recent terrorist attack targeting civilians in Moscow on March 22, following the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall, Akorda press service reported.

President Tokayev emphasized that terrorism in any form cannot be justified and urged all United Nations member states to unite in unanimous opposition against such acts of violence targeting innocent civilians. He extended heartfelt condolences to President Vladimir Putin.

During a March 23 operational meeting of the Security Council, President Tokayev affirmed Kazakhstan’s solidarity with Russia in the fight against terrorism and assured that Kazakhstan stands ready to assist Russian law enforcement agencies in any necessary capacity.

The Security Council convened to assess the strategies and coordination efforts of law enforcement agencies and local executive bodies in responding to extreme situations.

President Tokayev issued directives aimed at bolstering measures to ensure the safety of Kazakhstan’s citizens. He also emphasized the importance of fostering collaboration with other nations and international organizations to combat terrorism effectively.