Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia Willing to Strengthen Energy, Investment Cooperation 

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Saudi Arabian Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud discussed prospects of developing energy and investment cooperation during a March 7 meeting, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev noted that Kazakh-Saudi relations have reached an unprecedented level. He recalled that his agreements with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud gave a powerful impetus to bilateral cooperation in all sectors.

“We consider your visit as a symbol of friendship and close ties between the two states. I am still under a very positive impression from my visit to your great country. The visit was truly successful. We have reached agreements on many areas, primarily on energy cooperation. I am confident in the bright future of our relations,” Tokayev said.

In turn, Abdulaziz bin Salman thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome.

“We highly value bilateral relations with Kazakhstan, which have deep historical roots. Saudi Arabia was among the first countries to extend a helping hand to Kazakhstan, which had just gained its independence,” he said.

During the meeting, Chairman of the Saudi company ACWA Power, Mohammad Abunayya, spoke about the prospects of a joint investment project to construct a 1 gigawatt (GW) wind power plant in the Zhetisu Region, and plans for interaction with Kazakhstan in green energy.

Following the meeting, the governments of both countries signed an agreement on the implementation of a joint project to construct a wind power plant.