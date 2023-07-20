Tokayev Underlines Saudi Arabia’s Key Strategic Role for Kazakhstan in Arab World

ASTANA – Saudi Arabia is a key strategic partner of Kazakhstan in the Islamic and Arab world, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a July 19 meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, reported the Akorda press service.

The President thanked him for the hospitality and the invitation to participate in the first Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – Central Asian countries summit.

The parties reviewed trade, economic and investment cooperation, interactions in the energy sector, particularly green energy, and tourism, agriculture, transport, and logistics.

The Crown Prince noted that Kazakhstan is a reliable and vital partner of Saudi Arabia in Central Asia, pointing out great potential for developing and strengthening trade, economic, and investment relations. He expressed his intention to enhance efforts to bring bilateral ties to a new level.

The President stressed the importance of consolidating ties and interacting in all priority areas with Kuwait as he met with Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the summit’s sidelines.

Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah echoed the intention to boost friendly and mutually beneficial relations between Astana and Kuwait city, emphasizing the parties’ massive potential for developing trade, economic, investment, and tourism cooperation.

Tokayev also met with the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to discuss further expansion of trade and economic interaction and fostering cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Marking the high dynamics of Kazakh-Tajik relations, the leaders considered the implementation of the agreements reached during the state visit of Rahmon to Astana this May.