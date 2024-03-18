Kazakhstan Reviews Oil and Gas Projects Execution with Shell

ASTANA — Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov reviewed the progress of joint projects in the oil and gas sector with Shell Executive Vice President Peter Costello on March 18, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

The parties will ensure the timely commissioning of additional raw gas reinjection compressors to maintain oil and condensate production levels of at least 11 million tons per year under the Karachaganak expansion project.

They plan to build a gas processing plant at Karachaganak with a capacity of four billion cubic meters per year, funded by shareholders, to ensure seamless project operations.

A similar plant is being considered to be built at the Kashagan field, where oil production totaled 18.77 million tons, gas – 11.86 billion cubic meters, and gas reinjection into the reservoir – 5.83 billion cubic meters last year.

Bektenov prioritized increasing Kazakhstan’s content, whose share in the purchase of goods still remains extremely low. He necessitated closer interaction with local manufacturers interested in producing goods.

The parties confirmed their intention to develop long-term cooperation further, planning to revise the Local Content Development Program soon to increase the purchase of goods, works and services in the domestic market.

They also noted the positive effect of Shell’s social and educational projects in Kazakhstan.