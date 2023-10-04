President Tokayev Congratulates Shell on 30th Anniversary in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the global energy group Shell on its 30th anniversary of operations in Kazakhstan at the ceremony in Astana on Oct. 3, the date that marked an important milestone in the history of the country’s oil and gas industry, reported the Akorda press service.

One of the country’s strategic partners in the energy industry, Shell has proven itself as a major foreign investor, supporting Kazakhstan since its early days of independence and during hard times.

With over $18 billion invested in the national economy, Shell has brought new technologies, scientific advancements, and invaluable management experience.

The President recalled that the company serves as the operator for one of the world’s largest oil and gas condensate fields Karachaganak, whose operations allow maintaining liquid hydrocarbon production at the level of 10-11 million tons.

Shell is also a shareholder of the Kashagan field, a part of the broader North Caspian project, which provides approximately 20% of Kazakhstan’s oil production.

Tokayev mentioned the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, implemented by Chevron, ENI, Shell, Lukoil and other oil companies, to transport hydrocarbons to world markets.

The President highlighted the country’s efforts in protecting investors’ rights and interests that led to the attraction of transnational oil and gas corporations.

Kazakh citizens account for over 95% of employees at the Karachaganak and Kashagan projects, while young people address environmental issues through various initiatives. This demonstrates the company’s high social responsibility, Tokayev stated.

Shell places an emphasis on the development of small and medium-sized businesses, a task the President outlined in his state-of-the-nation address. The company embarks on programs to support young entrepreneurs and women from socially vulnerable categories, providing them with consulting services and start-up capital to launch businesses.

Tokayev spoke about the directive he gave at a meeting with domestic entrepreneurs to facilitate the relocation of project design offices to Kazakhstan.

He underlined the importance of engaging local engineers and companies, and opening access for Kazakh manufacturers to deliver major oil and gas projects, thus increasing local content.

“I am confident that Shell’s active and constructive stance will make a significant contribution to the diversification of Kazakhstan’s economy and enhance the company’s image,” he concluded.

On this day, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with Shell Upstream Director Zoë Yujnovich to discuss the development of the Kashagan and Karachaganak fields, the construction of new gas processing plants, and environmental compliance in Kazakhstan.

Smailov expressed the government’s commitment to strengthening long-term cooperation, prioritizing safe operations and environmental compliance in the company’s work.

Yujnovich affirmed Shell’s dedication to extend partnership, stating that the company is ready to increase investments in the short-term and explore opportunities in both oil and gas.