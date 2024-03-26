Kazakhstan Participates in First Nuclear Energy Summit

ASTANA – Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan and Chairman of Kazatomprom national atomic company Meirzhan Yussupov participated in the inaugural Nuclear Energy Summit on March 21 in Brussels, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The summit aimed to highlight the pivotal role of nuclear energy in addressing global challenges such as climate change, enhancing energy security, and fostering economic growth.

The event served as a platform to discuss the increasing significance of nuclear power, alongside other low-carbon energy sources, following the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai in December.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre De Croo stressed the importance of nuclear energy in ensuring energy security, while the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Raphael Mariano Grossi emphasized the need for global investment in nuclear power to drive its development.

President of the European Council Charles Michel necessitated establishing a “genuine Energy Union,” and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted the imperative of attracting new investments to the nuclear industry, recognizing its status as the primary source of electricity production in the European Union (EU) with a 22% share.

A delegation from Kazakhstan, led by Yussupov, also participated in a roundtable discussion on securing the fuel supply chain.

The event, jointly organized by the Government of Belgium and the IAEA, brought together heads of 22 states and governments, over 300 representatives of transnational companies, and diplomatic missions.

As the world leader in natural uranium production and second in uranium reserves, Kazakhstan is a key supplier of natural uranium to the EU market, accounting for approximately 27% of its share.