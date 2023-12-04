Kazakh President Enhances Global Business Relations with Landmark Agreements at COP28

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a significant impact at the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations (UN) Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) on Dec. 2 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by overseeing the signing of ten agreements between government agencies and business entities of Kazakhstan and various countries.

On the sidelines of the conference, President Tokayev engaged in discussions with high-profile figures, including the UAE Minister of Investment and Managing Director of ADQ Holding, Mohammed Al-Suwaidi. Emphasizing the dynamic growth in investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE, both leaders focused on plans to implement joint investment projects.

Tokayev praised the package of agreements signed with ADQ and its subsidiaries during the conference, affirming his commitment to supporting the expanding bilateral ties.

The sides highlighted the significance of signing a memorandum on developing low-carbon energy with a total capacity of 10 GW in Kazakhstan and an intergovernmental agreement with Masdar on a wind power plant project with a capacity of 1 GW during the meeting.

Tokayev stressed the pivotal role of the partnership with AD Ports Group in transforming the ports of Aktau and Kuryk into the leading maritime hub on the Caspian Sea. The sides also discussed potential joint projects between Presight and Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and the strategic agreements involving QazaqGaz and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy in artificial intelligence.

President Tokayev reassured investors of the state’s unwavering support and commitment to facilitating a conducive environment for their operations in the country.

During a meeting with Muhammad Abunayan, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power, the sides delved into the company’s ongoing and future interactions with Kazakhstan, focusing on investment projects in the green energy sector. Tokayev and Abunayan discussed the construction of a 1 GW wind power plant in the Zhetysu Region, attracting an estimated investment volume of $1.8 billion.

Muhammad Abunayan expressed keen interest in expanding ACWA Power’s presence in Kazakhstan and implementing green investment projects.

President Tokayev stressed that this aligns with Kazakhstan’s ambition to become a regional center for renewable energy development. He commended the company’s remarkable achievements, particularly highlighting the construction of the world’s largest solar power plant, Noor Energy 1, in Dubai, with an impressive investment of $4.6 billion.

The list of agreements included: