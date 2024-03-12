Kazakhstan, Italy Review Creation of Joint Brand

ASTANA – Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev proposed the development of a unified concept titled “Made in Kazakhstan with Italy” at a March 12 meeting with Italy’s Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso in Rome, reported the ministry’s press service.

This initiative follows the agreements reached between the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Italy in January and aims to create a trademark for goods produced jointly by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in both countries.

According to Shakkaliyev, the export potential of processed goods from Kazakhstan to Italy exceeds $260 million, with organic food products having significant benefits.

“Kazakhstan can offer organic chilled horse meat, as well as export supplies of caviar and honey,” he said.

Considering that Italy annually imports horse meat worth over $140 million, Kazakh companies could quite successfully supply quality meat to Italian buyers.

“To boost domestic production, we plan to launch a register of goods of Kazakhstan origin, available to all stakeholders and eligible to receive government support,” Shakkaliyev noted.

Urso expressed support for the initiative, noting that the “Made in Italy” concept today represents global product identification, emphasizing sustainability and social responsibility. He emphasized the need for Kazakh manufacturers to highlight the distinctive features of their products under the “Made in Kazakhstan” brand to stand out in the market.

Shakkaliyev then negotiated with Maria Tripodi, the Italian Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who underscored the importance of SMEs for both Italian entrepreneurship and the Kazakh economy.

Tripodi highlighted the potential for cooperative ties in many areas and emphasized the significance of collaboration between institutions for export and trade development.

The implementation of these agreements will be overseen by the intergovernmental working group. The parties also discussed the organization of the Ministerial Conference in the Italy + Central Asia format scheduled for May.